USS Lincoln sailors save the life of a civilian working aboard the ship

NORFOLK, Va. – Early morning on June 14, Master-at-Arms 2nd class Casey Sanders discovered a civilian man lying on the ground in the hangar bay aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

Sanders saw that the man was not breathing and had no pulse and began chest compressions in an attempt to resuscitate him.

Within one minute of being alarmed of the situation, a medical team responded and connected the man to an artificial external defibrillator (AED), which was able to get a continuous heart rhythm going.

The man was transported off-ship by civilian emergency medical service to DePaul Medical Center to receive further treatment.

“For several of the corpsmen this was the first time they had participated in a real-life code event,” said Lt. Cmdr. Louis Grass. “This gentleman would have died if it was not for my team.”

