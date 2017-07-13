× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat and humidity continue

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM today for the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and most of Northeastern North Carolina. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values from 105 to 110.***

Another day of extreme heat… Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, heat index values will top out between 105 and 110. Expect sunshine this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry. It will be slightly breezy again today with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s and upper 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will warm into the mid 90s on Friday with afternoon heat index values from 105 to 110. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. The chance for showers and storms will go up Friday night as a cold front moves in. Behind the front temperatures will dip into the upper 80s for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend with more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 13th

1975 F0 Tornado: King William Co, F0 Tornado Sussex Co

1996 F0 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

2005 F1 Tornado: Nottoway Co

