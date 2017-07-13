× Surveillance video shows man stealing donation jar at Norfolk thrift shop, staff says

NORFOLK, Va.- Surveillance video from inside the Hope House Thrift Shop shows a man stealing a donation jar, staff at the shop said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Staff members say they reported the incident to police.

The donation jar had between $30-50. Proceeds from the jar and the thrift shop go to the Hope House Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities.​

​ ​

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.