Surveillance video shows man stealing donation jar at Norfolk thrift shop, staff says

Posted 12:37 pm, July 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, July 13, 2017

NORFOLK, Va.- Surveillance video from inside the Hope House Thrift Shop shows a man stealing a donation jar, staff at the shop said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Staff members say they reported the incident to police. 

The donation jar had between $30-50. Proceeds from the jar and the thrift shop go to the Hope House Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities.​


Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police. 