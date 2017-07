NORFOLK, Va. – Friday and Saturday night’s Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival has been moved to the Norfolk Scope Arena due to extreme heat in the forecast.

The event will go on as scheduled both nights from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. inside the arena.

Due to the location change, no chairs or personal coolers will be allowed.

