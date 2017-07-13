New study shows reusable water bottles may be packed with bacteria

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Refillable water bottles are great for the environment, but new research says they might not be so great for us.

The researchers tested 12 different water bottles and found an alarming amount of bacteria, including many potential harmful strains.

According to the results, the average water bottle may hold over a hundred times as much bacteria as the average dog toy.

So before you fill that bottle back up, make sure you give it a full wash, and visit treadmillreviews.net to see the full study and learn how to stay healthy and hydrated.