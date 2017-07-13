× Man found fatally shot in Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect after responding to a homicide early Thursday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. Portsmouth Police were called to the 30 block of Swanson Pkwy. They said once they arrived a 42-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and upper body.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Right now police do not have any suspect information but are interviewing possible witnesses about what happened. The motive in this case is also unclear at this time.

