Hokies’ all-time best catcher fires first pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In three seasons at Virginia Tech, receiver Isaiah Ford set school records for single-season and career catches, touchdowns and yards. Thursday, Ford played pitch and catch again. Only this time - he was the one throwing.

"I don't know if I was more nervous for this or for a game in Lane Stadium," Ford said smiling after throwing out the first pitch prior to Thursday's Norfolk Tides game vs. Durham.

"Now that I got it out of the way, I think I could've thrown it a little harder," Ford admitted. "I just wanted to get it over the plate."

Ford was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 237th overall pick (seventh round) in the 2017 NFL Draft after leaving Tech after his junior season.

"I just want to prove I belong," Ford said when asked about upcoming training camp. "I'm trying to come in and help the team in any aspect I can."