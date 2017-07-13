Hampton hosts gridiron icons for ESPN panel discussion

HAMPTON, Va. — ESPN’s The Undefeated will host an in-depth round table discussion titled ‘From the 757 to the NFL’ with Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Tomlin; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and former NFL quarterbacks Mike Vick and Aaron Brooks at Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Auditorium Thursday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. The event will be live streamed on TheUndefeated.com.

“This production speaks to the cutting edge projects and events that exist all across our campus,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “Hampton University is unparalleled in the delivery of content and at the forefront of all areas of creativity and innovation”

The panel, moderated by The Undefeated’s senior NFL writer Jason Reid, will discuss the opportunities and challenges of life as a football player, competition, the journey to manhood and the pursuit of achievable dreams. This will be an inspiring conversation between three NFL quarterbacks and a Super Bowl-winning head coach who all grew up in one of the nation’s top talent-rich regions – Hampton Roads.

“The Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications on the campus of Hampton University is a digital mecca for multiplatform production,” said B. DaVida Plummer, Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “The collaborative effort between ESPN’s The Undefeated, the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation and Scripps Howard is just one of many celebrated events held here. We are looking forward to creating more compelling programing from our studios here at our ‘Home by the Sea”.

Panelists scheduled to appear:

• Former NFL quarterbacks Michael Vick and Aaron Brooks

• Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor

• Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Tomlin

• Moderator: The Undefeated’s senior NFL writer Jason Reid