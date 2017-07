HAMPTON, Va. – A fire caused major damage to a home in Hampton on Thursday morning.

Hampton Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire in the 2100 block of N. Mallory Street at 10:20 a.m.

Eight people were home at the time of the fire, but no residents were injured.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residential fire 2100 Blk N Mallory. Time of call 10:20 fire out, overhauling. pic.twitter.com/RYJzSBhOQj — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) July 13, 2017