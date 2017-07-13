× Corey Stewart announces run for Senate, will challenge Tim Kaine

NORFOLK, Va. – Conservative Republican Corey Stewart announced he’s running for Senate in 2018, challenging Sen. Tim Kaine.

Stewart made the announcement on his Facebook page on Thursday morning. “I am going to run the most vicious, ruthless campaign to dethrone Tim Kaine from the United States Senate,” Stewart said, promising to stand by President Donald Trump. “Everyone knows I’m a fighter.”

Stewart narrowly lost the Republican nomination for governor to Ed Gillespie. Stewart ran a campaign that created headlines for his support of Confederate monuments. He is chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Other Republicans, including Laura Ingraham and Carly Fiorina, said they are considering runs, as well.