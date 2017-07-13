× Camp counselors encourage fun while monitoring rising heat

Norfolk -The first week of the Sheriff Joe Baron Foundation Summer Camp in Norfolk has fallen on one of the hottest weeks of the summer, though campers, don’t seem to mind.

“What I like about this camp is that we get to do many activities like corn hole for example, basketball, we also get to swim do bike rides together,” said camper Daniel Szmuck. “This is the best place.”

While campers enjoy their time outside, Lt. Meryah Breeden with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Department says this week’s high temperatures mean that she and other counselors need to pay even more attention to the kids.

“We look for those kids that have a lot of perspiration on their shirts if they do we try to get them in the shade try to get them to cool down,” explained Lt. Breeden. “The kids will play right through it. They will play until they pass out, so us as adults have to make sure they are having the appropriate water they are supposed to be having.

Campers are required to take frequent water breaks and are also encouraged to sit in the shade. There is also a place for kids to do arts and crafts indoors, so they can get out of the sun if they want a break. However, for most campers, their favorite way to cool off is in the pool.

The Sheriff Joe Baron Foundation Camp goes until 3 p.m. in the afternoon allowing campers to have fun in the sun before the hottest part of the day. More information about the camp can be found here.