Axe-throwing range opens in Colonial Williamsburg on July 15

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – If the kids keep complaining that they’re bored this summer, show them what the troops used to do for fun during the Revolution.

Colonial Williamsburg will celebrate the grand opening of its interpretive Axe-throwing Range on July 15. The Foundation’s newest hands-on experience joins the popular kids’ archaeological dig and educational Musket Range.

“Belt” axes were common in many units of the American Revolution and were used for clearing brush, cutting wood for heat or cooking, and as an unconventional battle weapon.

However, historians say that axes were not actually thrown in combat; instead, axe-throwing was a downtime activity for troops.

Visitors will receive an interpretive presentation on the history of military axes during the period, followed by instruction on safe throwing at poplar stump targets. They will then move to individual lanes with corresponding targets, where they can test their skill under close supervision of site staff.

Programs begin on the hour and half-hour daily between 10 a.m. and noon, and then from 1-3 p.m. A special ticket is required; $10 and $9 for members of the military. Participation is limited to guests ages 12 and older. Guests younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older.

Click here for more information.