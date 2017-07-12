× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Stretch of extreme heat continues

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 8 PM today for the Southside, Peninsula, and most of Northeastern North Carolina. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values from 105 to 110.***

More extreme heat… Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, heat index values will reach to near 105 or higher. Expect sunshine this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry. It will be slightly breezy again today with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will warm into the mid and upper 90s Thursday and Friday with afternoon heat index values from 105 to 110. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a “pop-up” shower or thunderstorm. The chance for showers and storms will go up Friday night as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will dip into the upper 80s for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 12th

1977 Tornado: Cumberland Co

1996 Hurricane Bertha

1996 Tornadoes: Eastern Coastal Virginia

