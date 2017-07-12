Walmart food trucks handing out free ice cream in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Walmart food trucks are stopping at several cities to hand out free ice cream!

The truck will visit a different location each day. People who spot the food truck are encouraged to use the hashtag #iSpyWalmart on social media.

Here’s the inside scoop on the locations:

July 12, 3-7 p.m. at Westwood Apartments, Hampton

July 13, 12-4 p.m. at Hampton Family YMCA, Hampton

July 14, 12-4 p.m. at Jamestown Commons Apartments, Virginia Beach

July 15, 11-3 p.m. at Virginia Zoo, Norfolk

July 16, 2-6 p.m. at Riverdale Pool Recreation Association, Hampton