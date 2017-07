VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A gas leak caused some residents to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon, according to a Virginia Natural Gas official.

The leak happened because of third party damage and crews are working to stop the flow of gas.

Once the gas leak is stopped they will begin to repair the damaged lines, the official said.

The 5000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway from Sinking Creek Dr. to Indian River Rd. is closed at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

36.785504 -76.163399