Think with Wink: Not all is lost in All-Star Game with nothing at stake

NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday's 88th Major League Baseball All-Star game was the first since 2002 in which home field advantage in the World Series was not awarded to the winning league. The game, an exhibition in every sense of the word, was played loose.

The live, in-game interviews and pre-at bat pictures led some, including USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, to complain about the game. In his write-up, Nightengale referred to the game as a "yawner", saying it lacked pizazz.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on MLB taking a swing at something different and compares it to another sport doing the same thing on the same day, but at the other end of the country.