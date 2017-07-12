Redskins ranked 11th most valuable sports team by Forbes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins are involved in a story about colossal dollar figures and monetary value, but this one does NOT involve Kirk Cousins and his contract.

On its annual list of the world’s most valuable sports teams, Forbes pegs the Redskins as the 11th most valuable franchise. Last year, Washington was ninth on the list. The publication claims the ‘Skins are worth $2.95 billion in 2017 – a four percent increase from last year’s value, despite dropping from ninth to 11th in the rankings.

Washington is one of 29 NFL franchise on the 51-team list. Only the Bengals, Lions and Bills are not included.

The Dallas Cowboys, for the second straight year, top the rankings. Jerry Jones’ club is valued at $4.2 billion.

The New York Yankees, with their $3.7 billion value, are second in the rankings.

Values are based on Forbes valuations done over the past year for NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, F1, soccer and NASCAR (no NHL, F1 or Nascar teams made the top 50).