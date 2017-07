VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach Police officers took some time out of their busy schedule to make a young boy’s day.

Stacey Braithwaite posted a video on Facebook of the officers playing basketball with her son.

“Our local policemen are amazing!” Braithwaite said. “Thank you Officer Mike and Officer Alex for taking the time to shoot some hoops with my son. It made a huge impact on him!”

Way to go, officers!