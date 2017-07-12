Police investigating after Newport News business receives bomb threat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a bomb threat was left on the Continental Manufacturing Company’s voicemail.

On Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., Newport News police were sent to the building, located in the 600 block of Bland Blvd. in reference to a bomb threat.

According to police, employees checked the company’s voicemail system, and a message was left in reference to a bomb threat.

A man also called and made threats to shoot the business.

