PENN & TELLER: FOOL US season premiere encore, Friday at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Penn & Teller Teach You a Trick” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 4 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Richard Turner, Young & Strange, Kayla Drescher and Mike Super. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#402). Original airdate 7/13/2017.