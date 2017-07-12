New retail, restaurants and entertainment coming to Midtown Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Shopping Plaza will soon be renovated.

It will include different elements that may appeal to residents, college students and visiting tourists.

The project will include new landscaped pedestrian boulevard, a public plaza, art work, wide sidewalks and bike lanes, along with new residential buildings, new retail storefronts and a new hotel.

Along with the new, Midtown will retain some long time popular businesses such as Sal’s by Victor, the Virginia ABC store and Food Lion.

Broad Street Realty is taking on the project, along with its partners Bridger Corp & Lamont Street Partners with the cooperation of the City Of Williamsburg.