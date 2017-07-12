× NASA Langley Research Center hosts symposium to celebrate centennial

HAMPTON, Va. – The NASA Langley Research Center celebrates a major milestone this month.

The facility is turning 100 years old, July 17.

Leading up to the big day, a three-day Langley Centennial Symposium is taking over the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

The event includes a number of panels and speakers discussing achievements in aerospace, scientific discoveries and advancements in technology made at NASA Langley.

The symposium goes from Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14.