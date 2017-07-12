Multiple businesses robbed on Military Highway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – According to police, a suspect broke into multiple businesses after business hours on South Military Hwy on Thursday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 20.

Police said that the suspect rummaged through the registers looking for money.

Surveillance stills show that the suspect wore a gray knit hat and a distinctive jacket in each of the burglaries.

If you have any information about this crime, call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters will remain anonymous.