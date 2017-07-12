MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 7/14 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Technological Beverages and Rapid-Fire Cards” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEEING THE IMPOSSIBLE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include RJ Cantu, Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jarrett & Raja, Jibrizy, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall and Jeff McBride (#405). Original airdate 7/14/2017.

“Crazy, Crazy Cards and Silly Silhouettes” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

"Crazy, Crazy Cards and Silly Silhouettes" — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

Magicians featured in this episode include Nathan Burton, Jibrizy, Joshua Jay, Farrell Dillon, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook and Xavier Mortimer (#401). Original airdate 6/30/2017.