Local cooling centers open due to extreme heat

With Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina under a heat advisory as the heat index soars into the triple digits, many areas are opening cooling centers for residents.

Here’s where you’re welcome to go to cool off on July 12:

Norfolk:

Salvation Army Hope Center – 203 W. 19th Street, Norfolk (July 12 AND July 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Portsmouth:

Portsmouth Main Library – 601 Court St. (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Cradock Library – 28 Prospect Parkway (Noon – 5:30 p.m.)

Manor Library – 1401 Elmhurst Lane (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Churchland Library – 4934 High Street West (Noon – 8 p.m.)

Human Services Building – 1701 High Street (Noon – 5 p.m.)

City Hall Lobby – 801 Crawford Street (Noon – 5 p.m.)

Senior Station – 3500 Clifford Street (Noon – 4 p.m.)

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building – 1811 King Street (Noon – 8 p.m.)

Suffolk: