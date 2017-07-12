× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more triple digit heat

*** A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM Thursday for the Southside, Peninsula, and most of Northeastern North Carolina. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values from 105 to 110.***

After the hottest day so far this year, temperatures will fall into the upper 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

More heat to end the work week. Highs will soar into the mid and upper 90s for both Thursday and Friday, with heat index values from 105 to 110. We will have partly cloudy skies with the chance for a pop-up shower or storm once again in the afternoon. Better chances will be on Friday, as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will dip into the upper 80s for the weekend, with the chance of showers and storms both days. The pick of the weekend will be Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. A chance for an afternoon shower and storm (25%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.