FBI director nominee Christopher Wray faces confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON – A confirmation hearing for President Trump’s pick for FBI director is set for Wednesday morning.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Christopher Wray.

Wray is expected to answer questions about the Russia investigations and how he would handle working with the Trump administration.

The hearings will likely put the president’s firing of James Comey in May back into the spotlight.

Wray will also likely face questions about how he plans to address matters of national security and how he would prioritize and enforce civil rights.