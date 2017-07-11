Sheriff’s Office still looking for suspects in Pasquotank County cold case

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office needs your help cracking a cold case from 2013.

On July 6, 2013, Jovan Lee Morris, also known as “Petey Roc,” was reported missing by his family to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Morris was last seen just before 10 p.m. on July 5, 2013 as he was walking to his car in the parking lot of the Woodstock II apartment complex in Elizabeth City.

Morris’ vehicle was found at the Woodstock II apartments with the driver’s side door unlocked and the keys in the ignition, according to police.

Morris’ body was found on the morning of July 13 in a ditch on Florida Road in Pasquotank County. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot trauma.

Investigators with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabeth City Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have been investigating the case since July of 2013 and feel they are close to a break in the case.

Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding the homicide of Jovan “Petey Roc” Morris to call Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or Lieutenant Brent McKecuen, with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, at 252-339-1922.

The Crime Line is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or person(s) involved in Morris’ homicide.