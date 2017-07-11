× Portsmouth Police need your help to find Ronnie Williams

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They’re looking for Ronnie N. Williams, 45, for revocation of a suspended sentence. The original charge was possession with intent to distribute.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: “Portsmouth” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.