× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Dangerously hot and humid

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Wednesday is looking like the hottest day of the year in the middle of the hottest week of the year. The mercury will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures approaching 110° by tomorrow afternoon!

High pressure continues to dominate our weather keeping us dry and hot. A stray shower or storm may pop up in the afternoon, but we aren’t expecting any widespread rain until Friday when a cold front arrives.

Until then, what you see is what you get. It will be hazy hot and humid with high temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the work week and heat index values in the triple digits.

That cold front will knock us down into the upper 80s this weekend and bring us a good chance for scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1990 F0 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co, Severe Weather Outbreak Southeast Virginia, East Coastal VA

