Ohio boy with no legs lives dream of playing baseball

BEREA, Ohio – An 8-year-old Ohio boy born with a rare disability that cost him his legs recently achieved a longtime goal – he donned catcher's gear and joined his brothers on the baseball field.

Gabe Davis, 8, and his family are not letting others' opinions influence what he can do, according to WJW-TV. So when Gabe asked to play baseball like his older brothers, his family rallied behind him to help Davis achieve his dream.

Davis' mom says her son's mere presence is a dream that she always wanted to turn into reality.

"From the first time I saw his picture I knew he was my child," said Summer Davis, whose family adopted Gabe.

The Davis family told WJW they knew – even when he was still an ocean away – that Gabe would be a perfect fit for their family. Gabe has since undergone 14 surgeries, but he's not letting that slow him down.

The Davises say they plan to support and encourage their son as he continues to shatter every expectation.