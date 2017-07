WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Jerome White pleaded not guilty to a rape by force/threat charge in court Tuesday.

White, of James City County, was arrested and charged with rape after a William & Mary student reported a sexual assault in December 2016.

He was also denied bond.

White’s next court date is set for September 27 and the process is expected to last two days.

Police said White was quickly arrested in part because the officer had seen him with the alleged suspect earlier.

