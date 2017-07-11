Man pleads guilty for Virginia Beach fatal stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man pleaded guilty Tuesday for a 2016 fatal stabbing.

Police previously said the incident happened in the 500 block of Jonathan Court in the Pembroke Manor area.

Wesley Lee Brooks was charged for fatally stabbing 61-year-old May Joyce Washington-Brown during an altercation, according to police.

Tuesday Brooks pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder.

Under his plea agreement if Brooks pleads guilty to Second Degree Murder the charge of Abduction will be nolle prossed. The plea agreement also said Brooks should not serve more than 26 years and one month behind bars.

Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced November 15.