Goodwill to open in Strawbridge area of Virginia Beach July 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There’s always good to be done.

Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia (GCCVA) will open a new store and donation center at the intersection of London Bridge Road and General Booth Blvd., across from the Strawbridge Marketplace on July 13.

The newly renovated 16,000 square-foot store is a former Taylor’s Do it Center and features a convenient donation drive-up for those wishing to donate used goods.

This will be the fifth Goodwill to open in Virginia Beach and the 17th to open in Hampton Roads. It will employ 22 individuals in retail and donated goods production positions.

Goodwill President and CEO Charles Layman and Goodwill Board Chairman Chris Rouzie will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the store’s grand opening. There will also be giveaways from Goodwill and local businesses in the area throughout the day.

GCCVA has operated in Hampton Roads since 1925.

When: Thursday, July 13, 2017

Time: Ribbon-cutting at 8:45 a.m.; doors open to shoppers at 9:00 a.m.

Where: 2093 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va.

