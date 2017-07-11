Free screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Division of Tourism and Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts are showing a free screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The screening will take place at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts on August 5 at 11 a.m.

The new take on Disney’s animated classic has an all-star cast, including Emma Watson, Ian McKellan, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Kevin Kline, Stanley Tucci and more.

The movie is rated PG and has a running time of two hours and nine minutes.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Guests will be able to take photos will “Belle” after the film. Children are welcome to dress up in their own Beauty and the Beast costumes.

For more information, contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757.923.2900.

