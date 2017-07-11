Don’t fall for ‘Free Wi-Fi’ scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about Free Wi-Fi scams.
If you are traveling this summer or just enjoying time in any public place and see ‘Free Wi-Fi’ hotspots, think twice before connecting your devices.
The BBB said scammers use the fake hotspots to steal personal information or to gain access to your devices.
Some of the fake wi-fi spots are even cleverly labeled to look like real free hotspots in your area.
In some instances the BBB said some of the scams even ask for a small fee to connect and once people use their credit card to pay, their information is compromised.
BBB tips on how to protect yourself from a scam:
- Be sure you are using the correct Wi-Fi connection: If you are in a place that offers free Wi-Fi, verify the name of the connection before joining. Scammers often set up fake hotspots next to real ones.
- Be careful how you use public Wi-Fi: When using a hotspot to log into an account or make a purchase, be sure the site is fully encrypted (Use “https”).
- Consider using a VPN: If you regularly access public Wi-Fi, use a virtual private network (VPN). VPNs encrypt traffic between your computer and the Internet, even on unsecured networks.
- Always use antivirus software and a firewall: Protect your computer (and some cell phones) by using anti-virus software and a firewall from a reputable company.
- Use good password sense: Protect yourself from hacking by using strong passwords and creating a different password for each account.