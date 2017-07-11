Don’t fall for ‘Free Wi-Fi’ scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about Free Wi-Fi scams.

If you are traveling this summer or just enjoying time in any public place and see ‘Free Wi-Fi’ hotspots, think twice before connecting your devices.

The BBB said scammers use the fake hotspots to steal personal information or to gain access to your devices.

Some of the fake wi-fi spots are even cleverly labeled to look like real free hotspots in your area.

In some instances the BBB said some of the scams even ask for a small fee to connect and once people use their credit card to pay, their information is compromised.

BBB tips on how to protect yourself from a scam: