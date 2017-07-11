× Disparity study, entertainment district on Virginia Beach City Council agenda

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a study looking into whether businesses owned by minorities and women are at a disadvantage in winning contracts with the city.

NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith raised the issue several months ago.

Virginia Beach city staff has selected Denver-based BBC Research and Consulting to conduct the study.

City Council must now vote on whether to move forward. If they do, the study is expected to take about a year.

Council will also be updated on the Central Beach Entertainment District, which includes the proposed arena, proposed field house and the former Dome site.

Stay with News 3 for updates.