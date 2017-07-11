Dare County Narcotics Task Force seizes powerful street drug “grey death” during search

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – The Dare County Narcotics discovered two ounces of the powerful street drug called “grey death ” at home in Kill Devil Hills.

The task force searched the home, located in the 100 block of West Durham Street, on July 7 and found approximately two ounces of the drug.

“Grey death” has been linked to a handful of lethal overdoses in the South. The drug can kill in very small doses and looks like concrete mixing powder.

It is a mixture of carfentinal, fentanyl and heroin. Fentanyl is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and carfentinal is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Fentanyl is usually found in pain management, while cartentinal is used as a tranquilizer for large animals, such as elephants.

Police arrested Mark Allen Thompson, 56, in connection to the search. Thompson was charged with felony trafficking of opium or heroin, felony sell/deliver heroin and felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $750,000 secured bond.