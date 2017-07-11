Chipotle testing out new Tex-Mex queso dip

NEW YORK – If you love Chipotle and are addicted to queso, get ready for some great news.
According to Business Insider, the chain is finally testing out a new Tex-Mex queso dip! Previously, Chipotle said it would never add queso to the menu because the dip typically contains chemicals to get its texture.
The queso is being tested in the company’s first public test kitchen in New York City, according to Eater.
A Business Insider reporter tried the all-natural queso and says it’s “texturally closer to a chowder than nacho cheese” but “the savory, rich flavors are all present, with a slow, pleasant, smoky burn.”
