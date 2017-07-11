Chipotle testing out new Tex-Mex queso dip

NEW YORK – If you love Chipotle and are addicted to queso, get ready for some great news.

According to Business Insider, the chain is finally testing out a new Tex-Mex queso dip! Previously, Chipotle said it would never add queso to the menu because the dip typically contains chemicals to get its texture.

@LaPecc Queso usually contains chemicals that make it gooey and we don't really like putting chemicals in our food. -Shane — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) September 24, 2015

The queso is being tested in the company’s first public test kitchen in New York City, according to Eater.

A Business Insider reporter tried the all-natural queso and says it’s “texturally closer to a chowder than nacho cheese” but “the savory, rich flavors are all present, with a slow, pleasant, smoky burn.”