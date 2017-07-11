Cano’s home run sends American League to 5th straight All-Star Game win

Robinson Cano celebrates hitting a home run in the tenth inning against the National League. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. – Seattle’s Robinson Cano hit a solo home run off Chicago’s Wade Davis in the top of the 10th inning to give the American League a 2-1 extra innings victory in the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The American League’s 2-1 lead was preserved by a stellar catch made by Chesapeake native Justin Upton in the bottom of the 10th inning. The snag saved extra bases for the Dodgers’ Corey Seager.

Justin Upton catches a ball hit by Corey Seager during the 88th MLB All-Star Game. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cano’s blast earned him game MVP honors. It was just the fourth extra-inning home run in All-Star Game history. The ’17 contest is the first to go past nine innings since 2008.

The A.L. has won five straight midsummer classics and 17 of the last 21. The all-time series is now tied 43-43-2.