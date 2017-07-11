Boil advisory in place for Edenton customers after water main break

EDENTON, N.C. – A boil advisory is in place for Edenton water customers following a water main break on West Queen Street at Filbert’s Creek.

Many residents experienced periods of low pressure and outages in water service due to the break.

The break has been isolated and the system pressure has been restored. However, a boil advisory is in place to make sure no bacteria has entered the water system.

Water customers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until test results confirm bacteria, which at earliest will be Wednesday around noon.