VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The pedestrian died in the crash and police said the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

The crash happened in the 3100 block of Holland Road near Buckner Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.

Eastbound lanes of Holland Road are closed for the investigation.

