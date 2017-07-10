Two people injured following head-on collision in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people have been sent to the hospital following a head-on collision in the 17600 block of Warwick Blvd.

It happened July 9 around 9:05 p.m.

When police arrived, both of the drivers were pinned in their cars. Fire department personnel extricated both drivers.

Medics took one of the drivers to a local hospital. The other driver was airlifted to a Norfolk hospital in critical condition.

A witness told police a 1998 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Warwick Blvd. when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2003 Mitsubishi Grant.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say alcohol, drugs and speed to not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.