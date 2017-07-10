THE FLASH, Tuesday 7/11 at 8pm on WGNT 27

The Flash — “Killer Frost” — Image FLA307a_0086b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Killer Frost” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS; KILLER FROST EMERGES — Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) uses her powers to save Barry (Grant Gustin) but as her mother predicted, the effort unleashes her inner Killer Frost.  Killer Frost goes on a rampage looking for Dr. Alchemy, kidnapping Julian (Tom Felton) and battling both The Flash and Vibe (Carlos Valdes).  Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) have a heart to heart talk.  Kevin Smith directed the episode with story by Judalina Neira and teleplay by Andrew Kreisberg & Brooke Roberts (#307).  Original airdate 11/22/2016.