THE 15 MOST ICONIC SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS OF ALL TIME, Wednesday 7/12 at 9pm on WGNT 27

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DEAN CAIN HOSTS THIS NEW SUMMER SPECIAL – Relive some of the best moments of summer blockbusters hits with the all new special, THE 15 MOST ICONIC SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS OF ALL TIME. Host Dean Cain (“Masters of Illusion”) takes the viewer on a journey through some of the most unforgettable movie moments of all time. Included in this special are hits such as ALIENS, GREASE and ET: THE EXTRA TERRESTIAL, among other blockbusters. In addition, the special includes commentary from some of today’s hottest pop culture figures. THE 15 MOST ICONIC SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS OF ALL TIME was written, produced and directed by Brad Thomas and executive produced by David McKenzie, Laura McKenzie and Jim Romanovich.