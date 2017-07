NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Vine Street around 3:15 a.m. for a gunshot disturbance.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released suspect information or a motive.