PENN & TELLER: FOOL US season premiere, Thursday 7/13 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Penn & Teller Teach You a Trick” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 4 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Richard Turner, Young & Strange, Kayla Drescher and Mike Super.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#402).  Original airdate 7/13/2017.