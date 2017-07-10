× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Hottest week of the year!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Welcome to the hottest week of the year (so far).

Our temperatures will be climbing well into the 90s each day through the rest of the work week, and with the humidity it will feel more like 100 to 110°!

Cooling showers and storms will be fairly limited.

A number of cold fronts will try to make a run at the area, but probably won’t make it this far south.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday expect only a 20 to 25% chance for a pop up storm.

That jumps to a 40% chance on Friday and even higher rain chances for the weekend.

That will help keep temperatures down a bit on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and the lower 90s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate

Mosquitoes: Extreme

