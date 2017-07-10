× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More extreme heat ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for a very hot week… Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies and a few areas of patchy fog possible. Highs will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected but a thunderstorm or heavy downpour is possible. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures and dew point values will climb for midweek. Highs will reach the low and mid 90s on Tuesday. Afternoon heat index values will be near 100. Highs will climb into the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values near 105. Highs will drop back to the low 90s on Friday but it will still feel like the triple digits. Our chances for showers and storms will increase for Friday and Saturday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development is possible through the week while this system moves westward at about 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 10th

1959 F1 Tornado: Portsmouth

1975 F1 Tornado: Nottoway Co

1990 F0 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

