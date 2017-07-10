Local flights affected after fumes in Washington FAA facility control room ground flights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Flights into Washington areas like Dulles, Reagan National and BWI were delayed Monday night.

Fumes from construction work went into a control room at the Washington Center, CNN reported.

A ground stop was declared and many east coast flights were affected.

The FAA said the facility where the incident happened handles high altitude flights over the area. Because of the fumes the facility stopped new flights and handed off flights in the air to other air traffic control facilities.

Norfolk International Airport is experiencing delays because of the issues at the facility.

